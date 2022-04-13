2022 Ontario Conservation Officer of the Year

The Ontario Conservation Officers Association (OCOA) is pleased to announce that Jeff Milloy has been selected as the 2022 Conservation Officer of the Year. Jeff is a part of the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNRF) Kenora Enforcement Unit working out of the Kenora office.

Jeff started his career with the Ministry in 1995 and has held many positions including Resource Planner, Wildlife Technician, Fisheries Technician, Fire Ranger, Resource Technician, Biologist and finally a Port Observer before becoming a Conservation Officer in Chatham in 2001. After becoming a Conservation Officer, Jeff has worked in Chatham, Pembroke and Kenora Enforcement Units. Jeff has demonstrated he is an exceptional leader and is dedicated to Ontario’s natural resources. Jeff is a professional who is well respected within the community and by other enforcement agencies and policing partners.

“Jeff approaches every investigation with an unbiased opinion and thoroughly looks into every aspect of a case before forming his conclusions. Jeff’s tenacity of following every lead and reviewing every piece of information collected, leads him to investigating large cases and providing a high level of protection of Ontario’s natural resources.” said OCOA President Matthew McVittie, “Jeff is a natural leader who assists other officers with investigations and is often called upon by officers through-out the province to provide his perspective of their case. Jeff is not the type of person who requires public recognition or acknowledgement of the work he does, Jeff takes pride in the work that he does as a Conservation Officer and finds personal satisfaction in completing his duties with his best effort. It is an honor and privilege to recognize Jeff with this award.”

Jeff is an accomplished investigator who has demonstrated his commitment to leadership, protecting the public and Ontario’s natural resources. Some of the recent work that Jeff has completed includes:

Completing joint investigations between a number of states in the United States of America and Ontario to protect Ontario’s moose population;

Acting as an Operations Section Chief to assist with public safety during an elevated forest fire season in North Western Ontario in 2021;

Overcoming obstacles of investigations during a world-wide pandemic and ensuring that every case was investigated thoroughly;

Being a provincial firearms instructor, coach officer, and mentoring many new officers to help them become successful Conservation Officers

Jeff was nominated for the 2022 Officer of the Year award by his peers and was selected to receive the award by a provincial committee comprised of natural resources law enforcement staff including representatives of the Ontario Conservation Officers Association. The Officer of the Year Award acknowledges officers like Jeff, that have demonstrated the highest level of dedication and professionalism amongst our ranks and pays tribute to the high quality of Conservation Officers within Ontario.

Jeff was also awarded the NDMNRF Conservation Officer of the Year Award and he will be receiving the Shikar-Safari Club International Ontario Wildlife Officer of the Year Award, the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH) Conservation Officer of the Year Award, and he has been nominated for the North American Wildlife Enforcement Officers Association Officer of the Year Award.

Jeff will be presented with his awards in person this summer by representatives of the Ontario Conservation Officers Association and Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.