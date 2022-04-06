Wawa Receives $332,264 for New Airport Runway Lighting from Federal Government

Mayor Pat Tait and Council are pleased to share that the Municipality of Wawa recently received funding under the Government of Canada’s Regional Air Transportation Initiative (RATI) to support the purchase and installation of new airport runway lighting at the Wawa Regional Airport.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, made the official funding announcement last week. The FedNor grant will fund up to $332,264 for the installation of energy-efficient LED runway lights, upgraded electrical connections, illuminated signs and directional markers at the Wawa Municipal Airport.

“The airport runway lights were put into service in 1998, almost 24 years ago, and were at an age where it became difficult to find replacement parts for needed repairs. COVID-19 had a negative impact on the Wawa Airport and revenues dropped more than $80,000 in 2020. The funding from the federal government was needed to ensure that our airport could remain sustainable”, said Mayor Pat Tait. “On behalf of Municipal Council, I wish to thank and acknowledge the excellent support Wawa received from FedNor and Minister Hajdu. Without the financial support provided by the federal government, the Municipality may have had to reduce the airport’s runway operational hours.”

The Wawa Regional Airport provides critical services to several important users, from Air Ambulance, firefighters, to Propair who use the airport to transport mine employees and needed supplies to Alamos Gold on a regular basis. “Wawa and area industries and residents depend on an operational and safe airport and with new LED runway lighting, municipal staff will be able to reduce annual maintenance costs keeping the airport open to serve our valued customers.

The airport is an important economic asset in our community and the FedNor funding will help us sustain this important piece of infrastructure,” said Maury O’Neill, CAO of Wawa.