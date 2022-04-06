NIpigon OPP – Investigation continues into Fatal Collision

On April 4, 2022 at approximately 6:15 pm officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, in the Municipality of Greenstone.

Initial investigation indicates two Sport Utility Vehicles collided head on. Two individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene and a third party was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment. The deceased have been identified as Brittany Lesperance, 33 years old of Lake Helen First Nation, Ontario and Evan Lester, 31 years old of Rocky Bay First Nation, Ontario.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) from both Beardmore and Nipigon Superior North EMS and the Nipigon and Beardmore Volunteer Fire Departments were on scene to assist with the collision.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation Unit (TCI) attended the scene to conduct their investigation. Highway 11 was closed for several hours before re opening at 4:10am.

Police investigation into the cause of the collision is continuing.