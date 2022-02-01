SE OPP Chapleau – Charges laid after RIDE Check

On January 29, 2022 at approximately 12:19 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checkpoint on Highway 667 in Nimitz Township near Chapleau.

A vehicle entered the RIDE program and, through investigation, the driver was determined to be impaired by alcohol. As a result, Timothy MCCUBBIN, 38-years-of-age, of Dresden, Ontario, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 21, 2022, in Chapleau.