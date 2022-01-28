Wataynikaneyap Power reports that a worker was found deceased

It is with great sadness that Wataynikaneyap Power reports that a worker involved in the construction of the Wataynikaneyap Power Project was found deceased approximately 390 km north of Pickle Lake, Ontario yesterday evening.

The family has been notified. “On behalf of the People, our partners, and the leadership, I offer our deepest condolences to the family,” said Margaret Kenequanash, Wataynikaneyap Power CEO, “You are in our thoughts and prayers. Our hearts are with you, including all the loved ones and co-workers.”

The Project Contractor, Valard Construction, advised Wataynikaneyap Power that the authorities have been notified and investigations have begun. Any further details are pending such investigations.

About Wataynikaneyap Power

Wataynikaneyap Power is a licensed transmission company majority-owned by a partnership of 24 First Nations in partnership with Fortis Inc. and other private investors, regulated by the Ontario Energy Board. Fortis Ontario Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Inc., acts as the project manager through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wataynikaneyap Power PM Inc. The 24 First Nations also established Opiikapawiin Services to lead the community engagement and participation for Wataynikaneyap Power LP. To connect remote First Nations communities to the electrical grid, Wataynikaneyap Power will develop, manage construction, and operate approximately 1,800 kilometres of transmission lines in northwestern Ontario.