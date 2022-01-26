Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East) Continues

12:16 PM EST Wednesday 26 January 2022

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls are expected. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Hazards:

Snow squalls off Lake Superior, with total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm possible by Thursday morning.

Wind gusts up to 80 km/h causing very low visibilities at times in blowing snow.

What:

Tonight into Thursday morning.

Discussion:

Flurries in a stiff southwest flow off of Lake Superior are becoming more widespread today. The lake effect snow will become heavy at times with snow squalls expected to develop this evening. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 5 cm in an hour are likely in the strongest snow squalls.

Travel will be impacted during this period, especially along Highway 17.

The snow squalls will move away to the south of the region by Thursday morning.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Road closures are possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

6:51 AM EST Wednesday 26 January 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today through Thursday.

Hazards:

Lake effect snow off Lake Superior, at times heavy, with total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm possible by Thursday.

Wind gusts up to 80 km/h causing significantly reduced visibilities at times in blowing snow.

When:

Beginning this morning and lasting through Thursday morning.

Discussion:

Flurries will move into the region this morning. By this evening or overnight, lake effect snow will become heavy at times, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm/h likely. Strong and gusty southwesterly winds will also reduce visibilities in blowing snow. Travel will be impacted during this period, especially along Highway 17.

This lake effect snow is expected to taper off by midday Thursday.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If you must drive, be prepared for areas of poor visibility. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.