SE OPP – White River Resident Charged With Assault

On January 22, 2022, at approximately 11:34 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute on Winnipeg Street in White River.
As a result of the investigation, a 39-year-old person, from White River, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in March 2022, in Wawa.
