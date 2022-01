Extreme Cold Warning (Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

11:21 AM EST Monday 24 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Very cold wind chills expected beginning tonight.

Hazard:

Wind chill values near minus 40.

When:

Tonight through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will moderate on Wednesday.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.