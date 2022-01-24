École Saint-Joseph artists shine in Legion contest!

Orientation: 1



École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) takes great pride in the accomplishments of all of its students who participated in the Legion Poster Contest. Congratulations to the following students:

Colour posters: Cédric Hardy, grade 3, 3rd place; Lauryn Bumstead, grade 5, 2nd place; Adriana Casavant, grade 7, 1st place; Ella Stewart, grade 8, 3rd place.

Black and white posters: Tanner Robinson, grade 5, 1st place; Blake Lavergne, grade 5, 3rd place; Halaina Poldmaa-Rask, grade 8, 2nd place; Serenity Davidson, grade 8, 3rd place.

Alexander Burnham, grade 10, 1st place in Wawa and 2nd place in zone, colour posters.

Izabelle Lévesque-Gagnon, grade 10, 2nd place in Wawa, black and white posters;

Hana Nelson, grade 11, 1st place in Wawa black and white posters, 1st place for the zone from White River to Massey. She will advance to the Sudbury and North Bay district final!

We thank Mr. Kirk Whitlock, teacher in charge at the elementary level, and Ms. Annette Lytwenko, teacher in charge at the secondary level, for the support offered to the young artists!