Winter weather travel advisory (Chapleau – Gogama)

11:45 AM EST Saturday 22 January 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions. Watch for updated statements.

6:55 AM EST Saturday 22 January 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this morning and afternoon.

Bursts of heavy snow and local blowing snow possible.

A relatively narrow but intense band of heavy snow is forecast to develop and move from west to east across the area this afternoon.

Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour will be possible along this band of heavy snow.

Strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 50 km/h are also expected to develop late Saturday afternoon.

This locally heavy snow will combine with the strong winds to significantly reduce visibilities at times.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution as travel will likely be impacted in some areas.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.