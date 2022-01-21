SIU Investigating Death in Chapleau

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person early this morning in the Township of Chapleau, in northeastern Ontario.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

In the evening of January 20, 2022, Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a residence in Chapleau for a call about a person in distress.

An officer attempted to make contact with the person and received no response.

In the early hours of January 21, 2022, Tactical Response Unit officers entered the residence and located the person deceased.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php