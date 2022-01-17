2022 Budget Consultations Begin

Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy has announced the launch of 2022 Budget consultations and encouraged Ontarians to share their ideas for making Ontario the best place to build a career, a family and a future.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the government engaged people and businesses in a series of consultations to help inform the Province’s ongoing response to fight this virus. This is a critical time for the government to protect Ontario’s progress against COVID-19 and, more specifically, the newer threat posed by Omicron. The government will continue its conversations with the people of this province by asking them what they want to see in the 2022 Budget.

“It is clear that while the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, our government will continue to make decisions that will lay a strong, stable fiscal foundation that Ontario workers, families and entrepreneurs can build on,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “We are looking for ideas that will help us continue to build Ontario’s long-term prosperity and create jobs, while supporting workers and communities in every corner of our province.”

People and organizations are welcome to share their ideas via an online survey, emailed or mailed submissions to the Ministry of Finance, or through a series of virtual consultations across the province that begin Monday, January 17.

Visit Ontario.ca/budgetconsultations to learn how to submit your ideas by email, mail, or by filling out a survey. The 2022 Budget consultations will close on February 11, 2022.

The 2022 Budget will be delivered by March 31, 2022.