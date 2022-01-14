Breaking News

East Algoma OPP – Individual Charged after Vandalizing Vehicle

On January 11, 2022, at approximately 11:42 a.m. members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a mischief related occurrence at a residence on Axmith Avenue in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported observing damage to their pick-up truck parked in the driveway. When they viewed their residential video surveillance, they recognized the person who was deliberately scratching the driver’s side of the truck.

 

A 32 year-old resident of Elliot Lake was charged with Mischief Under $5,000, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 1, 2022.

