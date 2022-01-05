Sacré-Coeur students support Chapleau families

During the month of December, students from École Sacré-Cœur School (Chapleau) united their efforts to collect non-perishable food items in support of families in need in the community.

No less than 692 non-perishable food items were collected. Although École Sacré-Coeur school is a small school, the great success of this clearing project demonstrates the significant impact of the school within the community of Chapleau.

A big thank you to parents and students for their commitment and generosity!