École secondaire catholique Trillium to host virtual Open House event

Due to the health and safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, École secondaire catholique Trillium, located at 9 Broomhead Road in Chapleau, has chosen to transport this year’s open house event to the living rooms of grade 8 students. As a result, these students and their parents are invited to participate in the high school’s virtual open house on Wednesday, January 20.

As part of this activity, students will be offered a virtual tour of the school and will have the chance to get to know the teachers, meet high school students recognized for their leadership as well as become familiar with the various programs and activities offered by the school.

École secondaire catholique Trillium offers a French-language Catholic educational program recognized for its excellence and innovation. The school allows students to acquire a high level of bilingualism and to receive top quality education that will prepare them to pursue all post-secondary destinations. CSC Nouvelon secondary schools have the highest graduation rate in the Algoma and Sudbury districts.

For more information on the virtual open house event or to register for high school, please call École secondaire catholique Trillium at 705-864-1211.

For more information on the high school Virtual Open House Event, please visit our websitewww.nouvelon.ca/inscription .