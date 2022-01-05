CSC Nouvelon secondary schools to host virtual Open House events

Due to the health and safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, some French language Catholic secondary schools of the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon will transport this year’s open house event into the living rooms of Grade 8 students. As part of these events scheduled to take place in January 2022, students will be offered a virtual tour of the school as well as a presentation that will allow them to get to know the teachers, meet high school students recognized for their leadership and become familiar with the various programs and activities offered by their future secondary school.

Following this activity, students and parents will be able to continue communicating with the French-language Catholic high school of their choice and register for the 2022-2023 school year. Although traditional school visits are not possible, CSC Nouvelon secondary school staff are committed to providing personalized support to grade 8 students and guiding them in their transition to high school. Some other CSC Nouvelon secondary schools have already held their open house event or will hold information activities for grade 8 students as part of the regular school day.

With its network of French-language Catholic secondary schools in Sudbury, Val Caron, Chelmsford, Espanola, Blind River, Sault Ste. Marie, Wawa and Chapleau, the CSC Nouvelon offers a French language Catholic educational program recognized for its excellence and innovation. Its secondary school programs enable students to acquire a high level of bilingualism and to receive top quality education. CSC Nouvelon secondary schools also stand out with the highest graduation rate in the Sudbury and Algoma districts.

VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE SCHEDULE

Sudbury:

Collège Notre-Dame on Wednesday, January 12

École secondaire du Sacré-Cœur on Tuesday, January 18

Chelmsford:

École secondaire catholique Champlain on Wednesday, January 19

Val Caron:

École secondaire catholique l’Horizon on Thursday, January 20

Blind River:

École secondaire catholique Jeunesse-Nord on Wednesday, January 12

Chapleau:

École secondaire catholique Trillium on Thursday, January 20

The following CSC Nouvelon secondary schools have already held their open house event or will offer information activities for grade 8 students as part of the regular school day.