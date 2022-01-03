SE OPP Wawa – Barricaded Person Resolved Peacefully

On December 27, 2021, at approximately 11:07 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute on Mackey Street in Wawa.

Upon officer’s arrival, the victim had left the scene and the suspect was barricaded inside the residence. Members of the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit attended the area to assist in peacefully resolving the situation. A Remotely Piloted Aerial System drone was also used to communicate with the barricaded person.

On December 28, 2021, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the suspect voluntarily exited the residence and surrendered to police without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old person was charged with the following:

Assault with a Weapon – Spousal, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily harm – Spousal, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC,

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC,

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (Two Counts),

Failure to Comply with Release Order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (Four Counts), and

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.