Breaking News

New Year’s Resolutions

A brand new year is on the horizon and most of us are thinking about resolutions to change our lives for the better – lose weight, be more active, volunteer, be kinder.

Why not make a resolution that keeps giving throughout the whole year and supports our local hospital?

Join the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s monthly giving club. For as little as $5 per month you:

  • support your local hospital
  • receive a tax receipt
  • know all your money stays in the community

Make giving monthly to the LDHCF your New Year’s Resolution.  Challenge a friend, business or organization to do the same.  Let’s make our resolution give throughout the year!

 

Call 705-856-2335 ext. 3147 for instructions about how to set up monthly donations.

 

Generous hearts – the key to a healthy future

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*