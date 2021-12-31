New Year’s Resolutions

A brand new year is on the horizon and most of us are thinking about resolutions to change our lives for the better – lose weight, be more active, volunteer, be kinder.
Why not make a resolution that keeps giving throughout the whole year and supports our local hospital?
Join the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s monthly giving club. For as little as $5 per month you:
- support your local hospital
- receive a tax receipt
- know all your money stays in the community
Make giving monthly to the LDHCF your New Year’s Resolution. Challenge a friend, business or organization to do the same. Let’s make our resolution give throughout the year!
Call 705-856-2335 ext. 3147 for instructions about how to set up monthly donations.
Generous hearts – the key to a healthy future
