New Year’s Resolutions

A brand new year is on the horizon and most of us are thinking about resolutions to change our lives for the better – lose weight, be more active, volunteer, be kinder.

Why not make a resolution that keeps giving throughout the whole year and supports our local hospital?

Join the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s monthly giving club. For as little as $5 per month you:

support your local hospital

receive a tax receipt

know all your money stays in the community

Make giving monthly to the LDHCF your New Year’s Resolution. Challenge a friend, business or organization to do the same. Let’s make our resolution give throughout the year!

Call 705-856-2335 ext. 3147 for instructions about how to set up monthly donations.

Generous hearts – the key to a healthy future