Visitor Access at the LDHC as Omicron Becomes the Dominant Strain of COVID-19 in Ontario

New visitor restrictions are coming to Lady Dunn Health Centre.

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, the safety of our patients, residents, families and staff remain a top priority for the Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC). Effective December 30, 2021, we will be implementing the following new visitor restrictions:

Acute Care (Stable Adult) including Alternate Level of Care/Respite:

Two fully vaccinated designated care partners (no general visitors), one visit by one care partner per day, between visiting hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Acute Care (Stable Pediatric/Youth)

Two fully vaccinated designated care partners, one care partner may visit at a time, no visiting hour restrictions.

Palliative Care/End of Life – Adult/Pediatric/LTC

Two fully vaccinated designated care partners, both may visit at the same time. Exception for additional care partners will be made on a compassionate case by case basis, no visiting hour restrictions.

Emergency Department/Outpatient visits (e.g. OTN, DI & Lab/WFHT)/Dubreilville Clinic/WFHT:

No Visitors

Exceptions for One fully vaccinated care partner may be made for clients with communication, physical or cognitive impairments or those experiencing a mental health crisis preventing the appropriate provision of care to include discharge instructions/training, significant decisions, disclosure of potentially traumatic test result or prognosis.

Critical/Trauma

Two fully vaccinated care partners. Both may visit at a time. Exceptions for additional care partners will be made on a compassionate case by case basis.

Maternity

Two fully vaccinated care partners. Both may be present during the birth. During the postpartum time on the unit, one designated care partner to visit at a time, no visiting hour restrictions.

Long Term Care Unit

As per the MLTC Directive 3, each Long Term Care Resident will be permitted two fully vaccinated designated caregivers (no general visitors) to visit, two visitors may visit at one time. Exceptions may be made for palliative care residents.

While it is imperative that we implement stricter measures in order to maintain a safe environment for patients, families, and staff, we also recognize the impact of isolation for patients and families during this difficult time and are doing everything we can to help patients and loved ones stay connected.

The LDHC supports the use of technology to connect loved ones through virtual options, to make an appointment for a virtual visit please call our Activities Co-ordinator at 705-856-2335 ext. 3105 for an appointment.

What you should know about visiting:

Designated visitors will be screened at each visit to ensure they have no signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Visitors will be required to clean their hands with the hand sanitizer when entering the hospital and when entering and exiting the patient’s room.

Visitors will be provided with a medical mask at the point of entry to the hospital. The mask must cover the nose and mouth.

Visitors are reminded to maintain 2 metres or 6 feet of physical distance with the patient and others at all times.

Designated care partners to the acute and LTC units will be required to have regular COVID-19 testing as per the MLTC recommendations.

All visitors will be required to show proof of double vaccination, or proof of a valid exemption.

IMPORTANT:

Those requiring care are encouraged to seek required services as needed.

The LDHC Emergency Department continues to remain open 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call 911 or attend the Emergency Department if you are experiencing new or serious symptoms, including but not limited to difficulty breathing, chest pain or pressure and/or loss of speech or movement.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, loss of taste or smell or tiredness and are in need of care please call before visiting the health centre.

For more direction on COVID-19 visit APH