ÉSC Trillium students support the Meals of Hope activity

Prior to the Christmas break, students from École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) went to the Pentecostal Church to help out with the preparation of their Meals of Hope feast activity. As part of the Pathway in the Catholic Faith (Cheminement dans la foi catholique) course, students learn to become engaged citizens, concerned about the well-being of fellow members of their community. They also learn various ways in which they can make a difference in their community. Every little peace gesture counts!