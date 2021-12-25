Morning News – December 25

Dec 25, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. Temperature falling to minus 5 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 12 this afternoon.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 16 overnight.
