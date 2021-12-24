Searchmont Opens for Skiing

Searchmont Resort kicked off their 2021-2022 ski and snowboard season Thursday, December 23rd, 2021 to much anticipation. Approximately 300 guests visited the resort to hit the slopes on what turned out to be a beautiful day. With two new triple lifts and several new trails being opened this season, the resort set a new sales record this year for season passes.

The resort is excited to be open once again after being closed over the past 645 days due to the pandemic.

“It is good to be back. The resort has been through a lot, like most people, over the last two years and it feels great to finally be able to share all of the hard work that we have been putting in.” – Darren Sanderson, Media Coordinator

3 of the resort’s trails including Trav’s Trail, 3×4 and the Main were open Thursday, with the others planned to open as the season progresses.

The resort has put measures in place to offer a safe, distanced experience including take-out food and beverage options and new patio heaters. Masks, social distancing and capacity limits are also in effect.

The resort is planned to be open during the day Christmas Eve and Boxing Day 9:30am-4:00pm. Updates will be available at searchmont.com and the resort’s social media platforms.