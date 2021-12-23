At the age of 86 years, Oscar passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Sault Area Hospital just four days after his beloved wife, Cecile of 65 years passed away. Beloved husband of the late Cecile Roy. Loving father of Linda Gerrior (Allen) and Alain Roy (Penny). Proud grandfather of Shannon, Cindy and Alishia. Great grandfather of Kesha, Terence, Riley and Cambrien. Dear son of the late Nap and the late Florida Roy. Dear brother of the late Paul Emile Roy (late Diane), late Robert Roy (late Bet), late Alphonse Roy (late Huguette), late Andre Roy (Monique), late Fern Roy (Madelaine) and the late Leo Roy. Oscar will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place at the River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration will be held at a later time.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Long Term Care would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca