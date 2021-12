Happenings at Wawa First United Church – December 22

In-Person Worship Services will continue on December 24, 2021 at 7:00 p.m., Christmas Eve. All are Welcome. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

Dec. 24 Christmas Eve – Worship at 7 p.m.

Dec. 26 First Sunday after Christmas – No Worship

2022

Jan. 02 Second Sunday after Christmas – Worship at 11 a.m.

Jan 06 Thurs. Epiphany – Greek “To Show Forth “

Commemorates the Showing Forth of the

Infant Jesus to the Wise Men, the first

Gentiles to Worship Him.

Jan. 08 Prayer Shawl 3 p.m.

Jan. 10 U.C.W. 7 p.m.