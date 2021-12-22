APH Offers Moderna at Third Dose Clinics

Due to broad supply considerations, Algoma Public Health is currently aligning with provincial direction to switch to offering Moderna at third dose clinics until further notice. There is adequate supply of Moderna vaccine for adult third doses and clinics will continue to run at full capacity.

People who are aged 18-29 years will continue to be offered Pfizer, as supply allows, because it is the recommended product for this age group, according to the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. APH will continue to provide updates on the local COVID-19 vaccine rollout, as information becomes available.

All eligible Algoma residents are strongly urged to get a 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in any approved vaccine combination as quickly as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our community during this holiday season.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), the Canadian agency that oversees all vaccines and their use state that the mixing of COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are fully approved by Health Canada and use a similar mRNA technology. The vaccines are interchangeable and safe to mix for a third dose.

Vaccine interchangeability or mixing doses is not a new practice in public health. Different vaccine products are routinely used to complete vaccine series for things like Hepatitis A or Rabies, for example. In addition, many Ontarians and local residents received a safe and effective mixed dose primary series of COVID-19 vaccine.

The best vaccine to receive for your booster dose is the vaccine that is available first, to provide early-added protection against COVID-19 and the highly transmissible Omicron variant.