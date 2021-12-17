Snow Squall warning (LSPP – Searchmont) – ENDED

The snow squall warning ended at 9:11 a.m.

5:16 AM EST Friday 17 December 2021

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Local snow squalls continue this morning.

Locally heavy flurries and snow squalls off of Lake Superior continue this morning. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm will be possible by the time the snow squalls weaken this afternoon.

Westerly winds gusting to 50 km/h will also accompany the snow squalls, resulting in locally reduced visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.