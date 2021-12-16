Lady Dunn Health Centre’s Enhanced Measures due to the Threat of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

In light of the highly transmissible Omicron Variant, the Lady Dunn Health Centre is enhancing measures to provide optimal safety and support to residents/patients while balancing their mental and emotional well-being, and to safeguard the staff members who are critical to their care.

Beginning December 17th, 2021, the following enhanced measures will come into effect for the Acute Care Department and our Long-Term Care home:

Enhanced surveillance testing for all staff and anyone entering the home, regardless of vaccination status;

Vaccination requirements for general visitors and caregivers;

New visitor limits;

Day absences limited to residents/patients who are fully vaccinated;

Suspended overnight absences for social purposes, and

Suspended large holiday group activities.

We thank you for your understanding and continued cooperation.

If you have any questions or comments please email [email protected]