Ladies Curling Standings – December 15

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 6 6
McGREGOR, Stephanie 2 5 7
SPENCER, Diane 3 4 7
TAVELLA, Debbie 3 4 6
AMOS, Tracy 5 3 6
BONITZKE, Wendy 5 3 7
MATHIAS, Danette 5 3 7
RAINVILLE, Heather 5 3 6
BELISLE, Jacinda 9 1 6
PARSONS, Rochelle 10 0 6

Game Schedule for January 4th, 2022

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30pm Team VS TAVELLA PARSONS RAINVILLE
Team McGREGOR AMOS BONITZKE
8:00pm Team VS BUSSINEAU MATHIAS
Team SPENCER BELISLE

Merry Christmas from the Wawa Ladies Curling Club.

