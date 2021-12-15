Ladies Curling Standings – December 15

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|6
|6
|McGREGOR, Stephanie
|2
|5
|7
|SPENCER, Diane
|3
|4
|7
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|3
|4
|6
|AMOS, Tracy
|5
|3
|6
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|5
|3
|7
|MATHIAS, Danette
|5
|3
|7
|RAINVILLE, Heather
|5
|3
|6
|BELISLE, Jacinda
|9
|1
|6
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|10
|0
|6
Game Schedule for January 4th, 2022
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30pm
|Team VS
|TAVELLA
|PARSONS
|RAINVILLE
|Team
|McGREGOR
|AMOS
|BONITZKE
|8:00pm
|Team VS
|BUSSINEAU
|MATHIAS
|Team
|SPENCER
|BELISLE
Merry Christmas from the Wawa Ladies Curling Club.
