Happenings at Wawa First United – December 15

In-Person Worship Services will continue on December 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m with the Fourth Sunday of Advent. All are Welcome. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Dec. 19 The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be Celebrated.
Dec. 24 Christmas Eve – Worship at 7 p.m.
Dec. 26 First Sunday after Christmas – No Worship
2022
Jan. 02 Second Sunday after Christmas – Worship at 11a.m.
Jan 06 Epiphany – Greek “To Show Forth “
Commemorates the Showing Forth of the
Infant Jesus to the Wise Men, the first
Gentiles to Worship Him.
