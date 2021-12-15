Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – December 15

In-Person Worship Services will continue on December 19,  2021 at 11:00 a.m with the Fourth Sunday of Advent. All are Welcome. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Dec. 19       The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be Celebrated.
Dec.  24        Christmas Eve  – Worship at 7 p.m.
Dec. 26         First Sunday after Christmas  –  No Worship
   2022
Jan.  02       Second Sunday after Christmas – Worship at 11a.m.
Jan   06        Epiphany –  Greek “To Show Forth “
                      Commemorates the Showing Forth of the
                      Infant Jesus to the Wise Men, the first
                      Gentiles to Worship Him.
