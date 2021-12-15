Happenings at Wawa First United – December 15

In-Person Worship Services will continue on December 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m with the Fourth Sunday of Advent. All are Welcome. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Dec. 19 The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be Celebrated.

Dec. 24 Christmas Eve – Worship at 7 p.m.

Dec. 26 First Sunday after Christmas – No Worship

2022

Jan. 02 Second Sunday after Christmas – Worship at 11a.m.

Jan 06 Epiphany – Greek “To Show Forth “

Commemorates the Showing Forth of the

Infant Jesus to the Wise Men, the first

Gentiles to Worship Him.