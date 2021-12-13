The Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey Tournament “COVID Edition”

On November 19 – 21st the Wawa Women’s Hockey Association hosted the 4th Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey tournament “COVID Edition” at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Center.

After a year absence due to the pandemic and with the capacity restrictions lifted the crew was motivated to execute a safe and successful event. Strict guidelines were implemented by the MMCC in the week leading up to the weekend. Teams were more than eager to participate in the decreased 6 – team round robin tournament. Teams from Timmins x2 , Chapleau, Schreiber, and Sault Ste. Marie attended.

Wawa’s Moose on the Loose played in the Semi-Final on Sunday morning and fell to the Schreiber Diesels who went on to take the top spot in the final.

Before the final game a draw was held for a Yeti tailgate prize pack which went to Paula Tremblay (Chapleau’s Ice Ice Ladies). The famous “Golden Stick” was won by Stacey White.

Wawa Women’s Hockey would like to extend their sincere appreciation to everyone who assisted in making the event safe and successful. Also a special thank you to the rink staff, referees, timekeepers, DJ, and registration table volunteers.

Our success would not be possible without your time and generosity!

Tremendous support this year was provided, including an anonymous $10,000 donation which was shared with the Wawa Senior Mustangs. An additional $1,000 was donated to the Wawa Food Bank after the tournament. All funds assist with tournament and league maintenance costs as well as giving back to the community.

Support has also been received from Wesdome, Northshore Sports, Wilderness Helicopters, Home Building Center, Northern Lights Ford, Kerry Funeral Home, North of 17, Wawa Dental Clinic, Wawa Family Health Team, Wawa Medical Clinic, John’s Independent, AJ’s Pizza, Whitefish Lodge, The Outdoorsman Motel, The Beaver Motel, Canadian Tire, The Wawa Motor Inn, Fenlon’s Pharmacy, Wawa Pharmacy, ANP Office Supply, Air Dale, Mission Motors, Subway, Davidson Fuels, Algoma Highlands, The Red Apple, Municipality of Wawa, Minnow Dan, J. Provost Contracting, and Bodylines by Crack.