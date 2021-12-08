Did you see this collision on Highway 144 or the driver?

On December 7, 2021 at 10:40 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle in the ditch about, three-kilometres south of Half Way Lake Provincial Park on Highway 144, Usler Township, in the District of Sudbury.

The 2017 silver Dodge Ram was southbound on highway, before driving into the ditch. The driver had exited the vehicle and began hitchhiking south on Highway 144, and was shortly picked up by another motorist.

The driver was described as Caucasian male in his 40’s, wearing all black carrying two bags.

Police located the vehicle in the ditch and from the investigation, the vehicle had been reported stolen from the City of Greater Sudbury on November 28, 2021.

If anyone has any information regarding this person of interest, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.