OWEN, Dr. A. Mark

Passed away peacefully on his own terms with his family by his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre in Wawa on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the age of 73 years. Beloved husband of Anne Owen for 50 years. Proud father of Dr. James Owen (Adam Morrison) and Meredith von Hagen (Magnus von Hagen). Son of the late Andre and the late Elsie Owen. Elder brother of Christopher Owen (Jacquie Owen). Step-son of Joyce Owen and step-brother of Jim and Amy Crerar.

Mark and Anne came to the town of Wawa in 1973 intending on staying for three years; he established a longstanding dental practice serving the community until his retirement in 2012. Outside of the office, Mark was a certified scuba diver, pilot, and most recently an avid motorcyclist. He served on the Board of the Lady Dunn Health Centre and was an active and proud supporter of the Rotary Club of Wawa. In addition, he served on the Hawk Junction Local Services Board, and enjoyed 25 wonderful years at the camp on Hawk Lake. Mark always felt that Hawk Junction water was even better tasting than Wawa water!

Memorial donations to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation (ldhc.com/Foundation/Ways-to-Give) or to the Rotary Club of Wawa (PO Box 280, Wawa) would be greatly appreciated by the family. The family wishes to acknowledge the incredible professionalism and compassionate care provided by the teams at the Lady Dunn Hospital and Sault Area Hospital Oncology Department. At Mark’s request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held in early summer 2022. (Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa