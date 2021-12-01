The Tenaris Roberto Rocca Scholarship in Engineering Assists Three Sault College

Three Sault College Bachelor of Engineering – Mechatronics students are the inaugural recipients of the Tenaris Roberto Rocco Scholarship in Engineering. Abbi Benka, Evan Bowman and Mariana Torres Tetelpa were each awarded the scholarship valued at $8,000 over the four years of the program.

Sault College and Tenaris announced the new scholarship earlier this year in support of the College’s new Bachelor of Engineering – Mechatronics program. The program provides a unique opportunity for Northern Ontario students to study in exciting and emerging fields while living closer to home. Offering hands-on experience with industry-standard advanced technology and practical co-operative work placements, learners will gain knowledge and skills preparing them for highly skilled careers in organizations, such as Tenaris.

“I am honoured to be a recipient of the Tenaris Roberto Rocco Scholarship. The support received from this scholarship has helped me focus on my academics and allowed me to put my best efforts into succeeding in this program without financial worries,” said Abbi Benka. “Knowing that I am supported by Tenaris has motivated me to work towards future job opportunities after College and the potential for growth and development within Tenaris is exciting and something I am very proud of and thankful for,” she added.

“Being a recipient of this Tenaris scholarship means a great deal to both me and my family. This scholarship will go a long way in supporting my education with my tuition costs and necessary supplies. Having to worry less about the finances of my education leaves me more time to focus on my studies. We’ve completed our midterms and we are starting to get a solid grasp on the fundamentals and skills that engineers should possess preparing us for meaningful careers in this field. Thank you Tenaris Canada for choosing me as a recipient of this amazing scholarship,” said Evan Bowman.

The Roberto Rocco Education program, a global Tenaris sponsored Scholarship, supports student learning and the future of the students pursing studying in this in-demand field.

“The future of advanced manufacturing of the industrial sector requires constant innovation to drive it forward, and programs such as this provide a strong foundation and learning opportunities for growth. Through our partnership with Sault College, we aim to raise the interest in STEM-related careers and demonstrate the possibilities that exist beyond. We wish the scholarship recipients the best as they journey through the program,” said Ricardo Prosperi, Tenaris President in Canada.

“Sault College is grateful for the ongoing support from Tenaris Canada, most recently through the Tenaris Roberto Rocco Scholarship. These scholarships are a strong testament to the importance of and need for this new program in our community. Through this program, we are helping to support and grow the workforce by training and preparing students in this expanding field addressing labour shortages locally and beyond,” said Dr. Ron Common, President, Sault College.

The Tenaris Roberto Rocco Scholarship will be awarded annually to incoming Bachelor of Engineering – Mechatronic students. Each scholarship is valued at $8,000 over four years! Consideration for the scholarships will be given to those who demonstrate financial need, identify as female and/or those who identify as Indigenous, First Nations, Metis or Inuit. The scholarships will renew annually for recipients who remain enrolled in the degree program and maintain an average of 65%. For more information about this and other scholarships, visit Scholarships, Bursaries and Awards.

To learn more about the Bachelor of Engineering – Mechatronics, including available entrance awards, visit Bachelor of Engineering – Mechatronics or contact our Student Recruitment team at [email protected]