Strong Winds expected (Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island)

Nov 30, 2021 at 06:36
6:27 AM EST Tuesday 30 November 2021
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
Strong winds expected late this afternoon.
Strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 80 km/h are expected with the passage of a strong cold front late this afternoon. The strong winds are expected to slowly weaken through the evening.
Localized wind damage and isolated power outages are possible.
