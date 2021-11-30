Strong Winds expected (Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island)

6:27 AM EST Tuesday 30 November 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Strong winds expected late this afternoon.

Strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 80 km/h are expected with the passage of a strong cold front late this afternoon. The strong winds are expected to slowly weaken through the evening.

Localized wind damage and isolated power outages are possible.