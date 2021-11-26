Northern Policy Institute Welcome’s New Board Chair and Directors

Florence MacLean, one of the original Directors of Northern Policy Institute (NPI) and the CAO of the Township of Manitouwadge is taking over as Chair of the Board at NPI. MacLean rejoined the NPI Board in 2019 after having stepped down to accept a position with the federal government. She will be taking over from Pierre Bélanger who is moving on after seven years on the NPI Board, two as Chair.

“I am looking forward to continuing the work of the first board of which I was part,” said MacLean. “Every region of Northern Ontario benefits from the presence of an independent, evidence-driven voice on public policy based here, in our own backyard.”

Also stepping down this week are Brian Tucker, who also spent seven years on the Board, three as Treasurer; and Dave Canfield former Mayor of Kenora and long-time regional leader.

Four new members will be joining the NPI Board of Directors. NPI welcomes Christine Leduc, Brent Tookenay, Brian Vaillancourt, and Eric Rutherford to the team.

About new members

Christine Leduc based in Timmins with EACOM holds a Masters of Forest Conservation from the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Forestry. She has held policy positions in the office of the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and the Ontario Forest Industries Association. In September 2020 she was named to Canadian Forest Industries Magazine Top 10 Under 40.

A Couchiching First Nation member, Brent Tookenay has been the Chief Executive Officer for Seven Generations Education Institute for the past six years. Brent has spent his entire career working and supporting the First Nation communities of Treaty #3 in all areas and levels of education. Recently Brent was awarded the Canadian Meritorious Service Medal for his work in Indigenous Education and Seven Generations Education Institute.

Brian Vaillancourt is the Vice president of Business Development at Collège Boréal. As an education builder, he is past chair of the province’s Heads of Technology, and past member of the College Student Achievement Project Steering Committee, the National Council of Deans of Technology, the Council of Deans of Trades and Apprenticeship Canada, and the province’s Heads of Technology and Heads of Apprenticeship. He is presently a board member of the Mining Industry Human Resources Council (MiHR).

Eric Rutherford spent 35 years in municipal politics, serving as Mayor of Beardmore and as a Councilor with the Regional Municipality of Greenstone. He is also a Past President of the Ontario Good Roads Association, the Thunder Bay District Municipal League, and the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association. Eric also serves on the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital Board and on the Greenstone Victim Services Committee.