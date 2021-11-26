Liberal Throne Speech full of more empty words says NDP MP

Following Tuesday’s Throne Speech, local NDP MP Carol Hughes (Algoma—Manitoulin—Kapuskasing) is urging the Liberal government to move past empty promises and to make immediate changes to help Canadians. Hughes says Justin Trudeau has failed to get Canadians the help they need to recover from the pandemic, take urgent action on the climate crisis or take meaningful steps to help families afford to buy or rent a home in their community.

“For the past six years Justin Trudeau has been making the same promises over and over again without backing those words up with action. We saw him abandon his promise on pharmacare in the last budget and it’s clear with this Throne Speech that he has no intention of helping Canadians with the cost of their medication,” said Hughes. “People in Northern Ontario can’t afford any more broken Liberal promises. New Democrats will keep fighting for the help people need.”

The NDP continues to call for real action on the climate crisis that includes eliminating fossil fuel subsidies and helping workers find good jobs in renewable energy, helping prepare communities in the face of the climate crisis, helping Canadians afford housing by building half a million new homes and making real investments in health care.

The NDP have also been urging the government to legislate 10 days of paid sick leave, reinstate the Guaranteed Income Supplement and the Canada Child Benefit for Canadians who have seen that support clawed back, stop fighting Indigenous children in court and end discriminatory and harmful practices like conversion therapy and the blood donation ban for men who have sex with men.