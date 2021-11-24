Wawa’s Morgandy Leadbetter is Crownd 15th Miss North Ontario 2021

It is with such great pride that Wawa, Ontario’s Morgandy Leadbetter was crowned as the 15th Miss North Ontario Regional Canada Scholarship Pageant winner for 2021.

During a pandemic, the incredible group of empowered young women together raised an explosive donation of $40,000.00 for NOFCC Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer.

1st Runner-up was Greater Sudbury’s Ava Derro, 2nd Runner-up Sudbury District’s Milena Raso; 3rd Runner-up New Liskeard’s Emma Browne and 4th Runner-up went to Josie Michaud of Ramore.

Almost $10,000 in cash scholarships were awarded to the participating delegates at the event held this past weekend in Sudbury.

Host Natalie Carriere of 92.1 Rock Timmins commanded the stage with her professionalism and stellar presentation.

Miss North Ontario Regional Canada offered workshops and training on personal empowerment, recognizing your next level identity, bullying prevention, positive body image, self defense, interview and runway coaching, public speaking, accessorizing your wardrobe, optional fitness and talent and so much more.