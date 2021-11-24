SSM Group Health Centre Launches new website & 2021 Red Lock Campaign

The Group Health Centre’s HIV & AIDS Resource Program (HARP) is proud to announce the launch of its 2021 Red Lock Campaign in recognition of HIV Awareness Week during the week of November 24 and World AIDS Day, which is internationally recognized on December 1st! The theme for World AIDS Day this year is End inequalities. End AIDS. End pandemics.

“We are entering into our third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fifth decade of the AIDS pandemic. Inequalities continue to drive these pandemics forward. This year, we will be giving out Red Locks again, while providing education and resources throughout Algoma,” said Shana Shipperbottom, Support Services at HARP.

During this year’s campaign, residents of the Sault can expect to see four Red Lock installations placed at several locations across the city which have been installed to raise awareness and provide education about HIV and AIDS. Residents are invited to take a lock from these installations in support of the initiative and to find all four installation locations, and take a picture and post it to their social media accounts with the hashtag #hivawareness, and tag @HARPAlgoma on Instagram or facebook.

Residents in the Algoma region may also see information displays located in the communities of Wawa, Thessalon First Nation, Mississauga First Nation, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Serpent River First Nation, Sagamok First Nation, Garden River First Nation, and Batchewana First Nation in addition to 30 different partners and agencies that HARP is working with to get the word out about the Red Lock campaign.

HARP has also launched its new HIV & AIDS Resource website which can be found at www.harp.ghc.on.ca. Visitors can find up to date information and links to resources in one easy to access place. “Representation and inclusivity were motivating factors in recreating our website. We wanted to provide our region and communities with education and information while also providing those who are at-risk or living with HIV with current resources,” Shipperbottom concluded.

Group Health Centre’s HARP is the leading source of information on HIV and confidential support for people living in the Algoma District. HARP offers an understanding, supportive environment with a wide variety of prevention information and access to harm reduction materials.