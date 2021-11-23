Morning News – November 23

Weather:

Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 19 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature rising to plus 5 by morning.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 283 (up) active cases, and 17 (down) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

Constance Lake First Nation has declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak of blastomycosis in the community. Nine have tested positive and at least eight have been transferred to medical care. Three people recently died in the community. It’s not confirmed if it was due to the infection but it’s “very likely”, Chief Ramona Sutherland explained in an interview. Indigenous Services Canada is sending investigators to determine how the outbreak started.

Announcements:

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones will be joined by Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg and Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York—Simcoe, to make an announcement about supporting Ontario’s fire services at 10:30 a.m.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will be joined by Todd Smith, MPP for Bay of Quinte, and Donna Endicott, Chair of the Quinte Humane Society, to make an announcement in support of the Humane Society Hastings Prince Edward at 2:30 p.m.