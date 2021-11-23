AWIC Webinar “Future of Digitization of the Workplace for Remote/Hybrid Work”

In this second in a series of workshops on Remote and Hybrid work, we will be joined by Ian Grant, President and CEO of ATS (Algoma Technology Services) who will be sharing his knowledge of the technical solutions employers should be considering in a hybrid and remote workplace.

We will also be joined by Rory Ring from the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce. Not only has the Chamber move to a completely remote workplace, Rory will also take us through the programs available to business as they digitize their operations.

We hope you can join us and that the information shared in this workshop will help you as your organization deals with the technical aspects of Remote and Hybrid workplaces.