AWIC Webinar “Future of Digitization of the Workplace for Remote/Hybrid Work”

COVID-19 proved to be a testing ground for many in what was previously thought to be the hypothetical world of remote work. Many have moved to a Remote or Hybrid model for their workplaces, but have they thought through all of the technical implications of making the transition? What questions should they be asking and where do they find support (not all of us have IT departments)?
In this second in a series of workshops on Remote and Hybrid work, we will be joined by Ian Grant, President and CEO of ATS (Algoma Technology Services) who will be sharing his knowledge of the technical solutions employers should be considering in a hybrid and remote workplace.

We will also be joined by Rory Ring from the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce. Not only has the Chamber move to a completely remote workplace, Rory will also take us through the programs available to business as they digitize their operations.

We hope you can join us and that the information shared in this workshop will help you as your organization deals with the technical aspects of Remote and Hybrid workplaces.
Attendees must register in advance for the webinar.
Space is limited.
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
