Statement from Minister Elliott on Ongoing Negotiations with the Ontario Association of Optometrists

Today, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, released the following statement on the status of negotiations between the Ministry of Health and the Ontario Association of Optometrists (OAO):

“I am pleased that the Ontario Association of Optometrists (OAO) has agreed to join us in resuming direct face-to-face negotiations.

As a result of this agreement to resume negotiations, the OAO has advised the Ministry of Health that any OHIP insured eye and vision care services that were previously affected by this impasse will resume effective November 23, 2021. Both parties have also agreed to a media blackout on this topic during the course of these negotiations. The Ministry of Health is at the negotiations table ready to reach a timely and fair agreement regarding this important matter.”