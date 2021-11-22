Confederation College Highlights New Student Opportunities with Virtual Open House

Confederation College is providing prospective students a look inside its diverse programs and new opportunities with its virtual Open House 2021. Until November 25, 2021, secondary students, mature learners and their families can attend live sessions to learn more about student life at Confederation College.

“We wanted prospective students to have a comfortable way to explore their future opportunities,” said Don Duclos, Registrar, Confederation College. “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve remained dedicated to our students and strived to provide opportunities to learn and succeed both on and off campus in a safe and healthy way.”

Open House sessions are scheduled to be delivered via live video by Program Coordinators and Recruitment Officers to give attendees the freedom to ask questions and speak directly to College representatives. Sessions will provide an inside look at programs, the college experience, and will showcase available supports from applications to graduation and future career opportunities.

“I’m looking forward to showcasing some of the hands-on experiences we have in the Civil Engineering Technician program and how these directly relate to the numerous jobs that are available in industry right now,” said Lesley Dell, Program Coordinator.

Attendees can participate in sessions highlighting multiple programs, our regional campuses and support services including Residence, Indigenous Support Services, Student Success Advisors, Student Accessibility and Career Services.

“We are looking forward to meeting our prospective Confederation College students and look forward to seeing them join us on campus soon,” said Kathleen Lynch, President, Confederation College. “We can’t wait to see what they achieve!”

To learn more about virtual Open House 2021 at Confederation College, visit www.confederationcollege.ca/openhouse.