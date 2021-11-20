Morning News – November 20

Nov 20, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near plus 2. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There are 230 (down) active cases, and 16 (up) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.
