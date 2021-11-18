Winter Travel Advisory (Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island)

10:44 AM EST Thursday 18 November 2021

Weather advisory in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Winter travel advisory is in effect for this evening.

Lake effect snow off of lake Superior is expected to develop late this afternoon and get intensified this evening. A total snowfall accumulation of up to 10 cm is possible by early Friday morning. Near the shores of lake Superior lower snowfall amounts are expected as the precipitation will remain a mix of rain and snow.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.