SSM Police Charge Wawa Man with Luring and Invitation to Sexual Touching

On November 17, 2021 officers with Investigation Services charged 22-year-old Dalton Crego of Wawa, Ontario with luring and invitation to sexual touching.

On November 13, 2021 officers began an investigation regarding the accused using social media to lure an underage victim for a sexual purpose.

The accused was located on November 17, 2021 and arrested. He is charged with luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunications and invitation to sexual touching. He was held for bail court and later released on a recognizance of bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 13, 2021.