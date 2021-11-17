Winter Travel Advisory (Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville)

3:51 PM EST Wednesday 17 November 2021
Weather advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight through Thursday morning.
Lake effect snow off of lake Superior is expected to develop this evening and continue through Thursday morning.
A total snowfall accumulation of up to 10 cm is possible by Thursday afternoon. Near the shores of lake Superior lower snowfall amounts are expected as the precipitation will remain a mix of rain and snow.
Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.
- Freezing Drizzle (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne) - November 17, 2021
- Snow Squall Watch (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake) - November 17, 2021
- Snow Squall Watch (Lake Superior Provincial Park – Searchmont) - November 17, 2021