Winter Travel Advisory (Wawa, White River, Dubreuilville)

3:51 PM EST Wednesday 17 November 2021

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight through Thursday morning.

Lake effect snow off of lake Superior is expected to develop this evening and continue through Thursday morning.

A total snowfall accumulation of up to 10 cm is possible by Thursday afternoon. Near the shores of lake Superior lower snowfall amounts are expected as the precipitation will remain a mix of rain and snow.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.