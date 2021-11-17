Men’s Curling Standings – November 16

There is room for additional players. Experienced and new curlers are welcome. Contact Jim Hoffman 705-852-1274 or Andy Stevens 705-856-2884
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|2
|2
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|2
|3
|McCOY, Joe
|3
|1
|2
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|3
|1
|3
|LALONDE, Lance
|5
|0
|2
Game Schedule for Monday, November 22nd at 7:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|TERRIS
|FAHRER
|MITRIKAS
|LALONDE
|McCOY
