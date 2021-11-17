Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – November 16

There is room for additional players. Experienced and new curlers are welcome. Contact Jim Hoffman 705-852-1274 or Andy Stevens 705-856-2884

 

Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 2 2
TERRIS, Tom 1 2 3
McCOY, Joe 3 1 2
MITRIKAS, Eric 3 1 3
LALONDE, Lance 5 0 2

 

Game Schedule for Monday, November 22nd at 7:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
TERRIS FAHRER MITRIKAS
LALONDE McCOY
