Area Road Conditions – Nov. 16 at 6:10 a.m.

Nov 16, 2021 at 06:10

The following road conditions were taken from ON511. Wawa-news doesn’t take any responsibility for this information being correct given the large stretches of road being reported on, and the quickness that winter weather can change road conditions and visibility.

Be aware that weather and road conditions can change just around that curve ahead. Be prepared for that and the road closures that can occur.

All buses are running as scheduled.

updated at: 5:22/5:24 a.m. Primary Conditions Secondary Conditions Visibility
Hwy 17 West/North 50km From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa bare and wet road bare and dry road good
70km From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert bare and wet road bare and dry, partly snow covered good
101 63km From Wawa to Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) bare and wet road bare and dry road good
144km Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) to the Shawmere River bare and wet road partly snow covered good
Hwy 17 South/East 40km From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa bare and wet road bare and dry road good
105km From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake bare and dry road bare and wet road good
112km Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road good
Hwy 519 40km From Hwy 17 to Green Lake Road bare and wet road bare and dry road good
Hwy 631 170km From White River to Highway 11 bare and wet road bare and dry, partly snow covered good
Hwy 547 5km From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction bare and wet road bare and dry road good
Hwy 651 50km From Hwy 101 to Missinabi bare and wet road bare and dry road good
Hwy 129 126km From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake bare and dry road
Hwy 129 100km from Hinckler Lake to Chapleau bare and dry road bare and wet road, partly snow covered good
