Manitoulin OPP – Investigation continues after sudden death

On November 12, 2021 at approximately 6:07 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Burpee & Mills Township Fire Department responded to a report of a sudden death on Poplar Road.

The deceased has been identified as Matthew MANDIGO, 31-years-old, of Sables-Spanish Rivers Township. The cause of death is not known at this time. The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS). A post mortem examination will take place in Sudbury at a later date.

Investigation is on-going with the Manitoulin Crime Unit with assistance of the Chief Coroner’s office. There is no threat to public safety.