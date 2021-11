APH: 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#662 – #689)

Algoma Public Health has reported 28 new cases­­ of COVID-19 (#662 – #689), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Potential exposure – GoodLife Fitness: Algoma Public Health is advising anyone who was at GoodLife Fitness, located at 589 Second Line E, in Sault Ste Marie on the following dates and times to follow public health guidance.

November 8, 2021, between 3:00 – 4:30 pm

November 9, 2021, between 1:00 – 2:30 pm

Any individual who was present on the date and times listed in the potential exposure is asked to:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure. Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

immediately if symptoms develop. Seek testing if symptoms occur.

Details of the confirmed cases